High School Musical’s inclusive TV series renewed for third season

Disney+ has renewed the critically acclaimed High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for a third season.
The show is inspired by the iconic High School Musical films and is set at a fictionalised version of East High School, the place where the first three movies were filmed.
The series follows a group of teenagers who are enthusiastic about theatre and perform in High School Musical: The Musical for their school production.
Seasons one and two are set at East High School, with the first following the characters as they work towards the opening night of their school’s production.
The second instalment follows a similar format, instead culminating in a Beauty and the Beast performance.
Season three is expected to focus on the WIldcats as they spend a summer at a sleepaway camp that is sure to see campfires, summer romances and plenty of drama.
Production is set to relocate from Salt Lake City, where the real-life counterpart of the student’s high school is situated, to Los Angeles.
Tim Federle, the show’s creator and executive producer, said: “We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats.”
It is set to begin filming towards the end of 2021, with a release date not yet announced by Disney.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has seen an array of commercial success, resulting in a combined total of over one billion streams to date.
It has been praised for its LGBTQ+ representation, with the series making history with the franchise’s first same-sex love song.
It won a GLAAD Media Award in 2020 for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming and stars the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett.
Seasons one and two of the show are available to stream on Disney+.