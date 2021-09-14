High School Musical’s inclusive TV series renewed for third season

Disney+ has renewed the critically acclaimed High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for a third season.

The show is inspired by the iconic High School Musical films and is set at a fictionalised version of East High School, the place where the first three movies were filmed.

The series follows a group of teenagers who are enthusiastic about theatre and perform in High School Musical: The Musical for their school production.

Seasons one and two are set at East High School, with the first following the characters as they work towards the opening night of their school’s production.

The second instalment follows a similar format, instead culminating in a Beauty and the Beast performance.

Season three is expected to focus on the WIldcats as they spend a summer at a sleepaway camp that is sure to see campfires, summer romances and plenty of drama.

Production is set to relocate from Salt Lake City, where the real-life counterpart of the student’s high school is situated, to Los Angeles.