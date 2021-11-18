Here’s who made the final of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3

This week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK determined which queens will battle it out for the crown at next week’s finale.
The semi-finalists had their comedy skills tested this week as they were tasked with writing material for their own material for a stand-up comedy challenge.
Adding another layer to the challenge, the queens had to roast not only themselves but the season’s eliminated queens, as well as the judges.
On the runway, the contestants got heavenly as the category was Oh My Goddess!
Making a guest appearance this week was living legend Kathy Burke, the mastermind behind the iconic BBC comedy show, Gimme Gimme Gimme.
Vanity Milan gagged the judges as she turned the corner dripping in gold in a look she described as “Cleopatra ethereal realness”.
“This look is absolutely beautiful,” Michelle Visage told her. “When you came out, it was like – look at her! She is living her fantasy. I’m really proud of how much you’ve pushed yourself.”
Kathy agreed, telling Vanity that her outfit was “a remarkable piece of work.”
Alan Carr rounded out the compliments, saying Vanity almost looks “like a religious icon!”
The queens returned to the stage after the judges finished their deliberations and were overwhelmed with emotion when RuPaul surprised them with video messages from their loved ones.
Ella Vaday was then named the winner of this week’s challenge, marking her second consecutive win and fourth overall this season.
With Kitty Scott-Claus declared safe, both she and Ella make it to the finale without having to lip-sync for their lives at any point during the season.
After her fourth lip-sync for her life, Vanity was told to “sashay away” following a fierce battle against Krystal Versace to Hallucinate by Dua Lipa.
“Vanity Milan,” RuPaul told the queen in a nod to her ‘favourite things’ runway look. “As you go forth to conquer the world, leave no Estonia unturned. Now Sashay Away.”
Vanity responded: “Thank you so much for this opportunity. I couldn’t have asked for a better turnout. I made it to the top four. And you’ve got three amazing girls standing right behind me. But I have one thing to say… What’s on the menu? Dirty rice! Period.”
The remaining three queens go forward to next week’s grand finale, where one of them will be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.
The final of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is available on BBC iPlayer from 25 November from 7pm exclusively on BBC Three via iPlayer.
