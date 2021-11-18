Here’s who made the final of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3

This week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK determined which queens will battle it out for the crown at next week’s finale.

The semi-finalists had their comedy skills tested this week as they were tasked with writing material for their own material for a stand-up comedy challenge.

Adding another layer to the challenge, the queens had to roast not only themselves but the season’s eliminated queens, as well as the judges.

On the runway, the contestants got heavenly as the category was Oh My Goddess!

Making a guest appearance this week was living legend Kathy Burke, the mastermind behind the iconic BBC comedy show, Gimme Gimme Gimme.

Vanity Milan gagged the judges as she turned the corner dripping in gold in a look she described as “Cleopatra ethereal realness”.

“This look is absolutely beautiful,” Michelle Visage told her. “When you came out, it was like – look at her! She is living her fantasy. I’m really proud of how much you’ve pushed yourself.”

Kathy agreed, telling Vanity that her outfit was “a remarkable piece of work.”

Alan Carr rounded out the compliments, saying Vanity almost looks “like a religious icon!”

The queens returned to the stage after the judges finished their deliberations and were overwhelmed with emotion when RuPaul surprised them with video messages from their loved ones.