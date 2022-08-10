Here’s when season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q will premiere

Fans of The L Word: Generation Q rejoice! Season three of the hit queer women’s drama finally has a release date.

The official Instagram for the Showtime series posted a picture of the episode 301 script, which announced the date and featured several notes.

These notes were clues to what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

“Last year? Later? Queerer?”, “I wanna watch you f*ck my ex/our ex/your clone” and “from power to peace” were just a few of the cryptic messages fans theorised about.

However, the note in the bottom left hand corner, spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, is the one that’s got everyone’s attention.

It reads: “Someone gets married?”

Although there’s no news on who tied the knot in the upcoming season, there are a fair few couples that it could be.

Will it be Shane and Tess? Or Sophie and Finley? How about Micah and Mirabel?

There are many couples that the clue might be about.

This season will also have a whole host of celebrity guest stars, including singer Kehlani, comedian Margaret Cho and actress Joey Lauren Adams.

Kehlani will play Ivy, a makeup artist and young mother.

Showtime teased that Ivy falls for the wrong person, but of course, who that was is still under wraps.

Luckily, the announcement also revealed when the third season of the show will be available to stream.

Written on a bright pink sticky note stuck on the script, The L Word: Generation Q will officially be back on 18 November.

Last season, Tess and Shane’s relationship hit the rocks when Tess had to drive to take care of her unwell mother in Las Vegas.

In season 3, Joanna Cassidy will join the cast as Tess’ mother, Patty, a former showgirl who has MS and dementia.

Season three of The L Word: Generation Q premieres on 18 November on Showtime.