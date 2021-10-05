Here’s when and where you can watch Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That

Executives have given an update on the highly anticipated sequel series to Sex and the City during a virtual event on 5 October.

At the HBO Max European Live Event, it was confirmed that And Just Like That will be on our screens a lot sooner than we may have expected.

The next chapter in the Sex and the City franchise will follow Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as the trio navigate life and friendship in their 50s.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original show, will not be returning for the revival.

And Just Like That is still filming in New York and is set to star Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

There are an array of executive producers working on the project, including Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

At HBO’s event, held in celebration of the streaming services 26 October launch in a range of European countries, it was confirmed that And Just Like That will land on HBO Max in December.