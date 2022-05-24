Here’s the trailer for Drag Race star Vanjie’s “down, dirty, and a little bit flirty” new dating show

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo is set to have 18 men vying for her love in her brand new dating show, Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love.

The social experiment is brought to viewers by the producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race and will see her potential lovers pursue her across eight episodes.

Vanjie will put the men to the test and eliminate them until she finds her dream lover, with the show exploring “the complexities of modern gay dating as seen through the eyes of 18 perspective suitors from all walks of life and one legendary queen.”

The queen will try to discover if 24 hours is enough time to find love as she spends that time “getting down, dirty, and a little bit flirty with some potential new boos.”

The official tagline for the show reads: “So many men. So little time.”

Discussions about often-unspoken subjects within the gay dating community, as well as sex positivity, will be at the forefront of the show.

Once upon a right now, there's a queen looking for love! 💖#DragRace legend @vanessavanjie is looking for love and only has 24 hours to find it in her new @wowpresentsplus original series, Vanjie: #24HoursOfLove presented by #HOUSEOFLOVE! 🕐 Coming soon to @wowpresentsplus pic.twitter.com/Yu7YfpnVQA — WOW Presents Plus (@wowpresentsplus) May 13, 2022

Announcing the show on Instagram, Vanjie wrote: “Once upon a right now, there’s a queen looking for love! I’m looking for love and only have 24 hours to find it in my new @wowpresentsplus original series, Vanjie: #24HoursOfLove presented by #HOUSEOFLOVE!”

The 18 suitors vying for Vanjie’s love are Anthony Kairouz, Blake Vanamserfoorth, Brandon Karson Jordan, Craig Handy, Dakota Payne, Derek Viveiros, Ernesto Flores, Jack Janowicz, Jarrett Lantz, Javonte “Blu” Rosello, Jozea Flores, Kishan Patel, Nick Lorenzini, Noel Anaya, Tommy Pardee, Tyler Renner, Ulisses Rivera and Zuri Green.

Presenting the series is House of Love cocktails and mocktails.

Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love premieres on 9th June at 8pm BST on WOW Presents Plus, with new episodes coming out weekly after that.

You can watch the trailer for Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love below or by clicking here.