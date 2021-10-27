Here’s the first trailer for Tiger King’s “twisted” second season

Netflix has released the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of one of its most popular series, Tiger King.

Season one focused on the rivalry between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, who are both big cat enthusiasts.

The new season, dubbed Tiger King 2, will continue this storyline and see Exotic make calls from prison after arranging a murder-for-hire plot against his nemesis.

The synopsis says: “With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.

“Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”

Baskin, who was heavily featured in the show’s first season, recently distanced herself from Tiger King 2.

“I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel’s [Exotic] in jail and I’m refusing to be played again,” she said in a statement.