Here’s the first trailer for Tiger King’s “twisted” second season

Netflix has released the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of one of its most popular series, Tiger King.
Season one focused on the rivalry between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, who are both big cat enthusiasts.
The new season, dubbed Tiger King 2, will continue this storyline and see Exotic make calls from prison after arranging a murder-for-hire plot against his nemesis.
The synopsis says: “With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.
“Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”
Baskin, who was heavily featured in the show’s first season, recently distanced herself from Tiger King 2.
“I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel’s [Exotic] in jail and I’m refusing to be played again,” she said in a statement.
Baskin continued: “Rebecca Chaiklin [co-director of Tiger King] said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in Tiger King. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal.”
The hit series first hit streaming platforms as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the world, instantly being met with a cult following as millions binge-watched it from their homes.
The show’s renewal follows Netflix building its collection of true crime documentaries, which include the likes of The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman and Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King and Bad Vegan which are both arriving in 2022.
Tiger King 2 will premiere on Netflix on 17 November.