Prime Video has dropped the first trailer for its brand new queer Latinx holiday romance series, With Love.

The five-episode series will follow the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge Jr., as they search for love and a purpose in life.

Its official synopsis reads: “With Love is a one-hour romantic dramedy series centered around siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz and their family, tracking their stories over the course of a year through the framework of the most heightened days of the year… the holidays.

“The Diaz’s will weave in and out of the lives of seemingly unrelated people as they search for love.”

The series comes from the creator of the One Day at a Time remake, Gloria Calderón Kellett.

Starring in the show is Mark Indelicato, who is best known for his role as Justin Suarez in Ugly Betty.

“They’re okay that I’m down with the D as long as the D isn’t the Devil,” his character (Jorge Jr.) tells his boyfriend Henry (Vincent Rodriguez III) about his parents in the clip.