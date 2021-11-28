Here’s how the Sex and the City revival will address Samantha Jones absence

After months of speculation, we finally have a potential explanation regarding Samantha Jones whereabouts in the upcoming series And Just Like That.

With the month of December just a few days away, the release of the highly anticipated Sex and the City revival is right around the corner.

The forthcoming series will see the return of our favourite leading ladies, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristen Davis) as they navigate life in their 50s.

Although a majority of the original cast has returned, there is one character that will not be making an appearance in the revival.

Kim Cattrall, who played fan favourite Samantha Jones in the original franchise, will be absent from the forthcoming series.

Since the announcement of the HBO Max project, fans have speculated how the show’s writers were going to write off Samantha.

We now have a better understanding of where the sex-positive PR representative will be in the universe.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, an inside source revealed that Samthana will be living her best life in the UK.

“We couldn’t have Samantha roaming around New York City and not have the other women (Charlotte and Miranda) not interacting with her. It just wouldn’t have made sense,” the source told the publication.

“Sending her to Los Angeles wasn’t an option as we’d done that in the first movie, so having her character based in London really was the perfect way to keep her alive and explain her absence.

“Viewers will learn that she is thriving in England even though she has fallen out with Carrie.”