Here’s how fans reacted to LGBTQ+ inclusive show Y: The Last Man’s cancellation

FX has cancelled the LGBTQ+ inclusive show Y: The Last Man just a few weeks before the final episode of its first season airs.

The popular series, which is based on Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s 2005 comic, will not be returning for a second season.

Eliza Clark, the showrunner of Y: The Last Man, shared the news on Twitter in a heartfelt post on 17 October.

She wrote: “We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for Season 2 of ‘Y: The Last Man.’

“I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much more left to tell.

“‘We had a gender diverse team of brilliant artists, led by women at almost every corner of our production.”

Clark expressed hope that the series will be picked up by another network, promising fans that she is “committed to finding Y its next home.”

Despite the season’s cancellation, the showrunner has assured fans that it is still worth watching the final few episodes of the season.

“Team,” Clark wrote online. “I know we are sad. But instead, let’s be fired up. Episode 8 is streaming now and it’s one of my faves. @missipyle @MarinIreland Elliot Fletcher and Olivia Thirlby delivering epic performances in an episode that changes everything. #YLivesOn.”