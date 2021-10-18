Here’s how fans reacted to LGBTQ+ inclusive show Y: The Last Man’s cancellation

FX has cancelled the LGBTQ+ inclusive show Y: The Last Man just a few weeks before the final episode of its first season airs.
The popular series, which is based on Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s 2005 comic, will not be returning for a second season.
Eliza Clark, the showrunner of Y: The Last Man, shared the news on Twitter in a heartfelt post on 17 October.
She wrote: “We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for Season 2 of ‘Y: The Last Man.’
“I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much more left to tell.
“‘We had a gender diverse team of brilliant artists, led by women at almost every corner of our production.”
Clark expressed hope that the series will be picked up by another network, promising fans that she is “committed to finding Y its next home.”
Despite the season’s cancellation, the showrunner has assured fans that it is still worth watching the final few episodes of the season.
“Team,” Clark wrote online. “I know we are sad. But instead, let’s be fired up. Episode 8 is streaming now and it’s one of my faves. @missipyle @MarinIreland Elliot Fletcher and Olivia Thirlby delivering epic performances in an episode that changes everything. #YLivesOn.”
Y: The Last Man first premiered on FX on Hulu on 13 September and follows survivors living in a post-apocalyptic world after every animal and human on Earth with a Y chromosome is killed – with the exception of one cisgender man (Ben Schnetzer) and his monkey.
It also stars Diane Lane, Ashley Romans, Olivia Thirlby, Juliana Canfield, Elliot Fletcher, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn and Diana Bang.
The show has been praised for its inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters but has also received criticism for its depiction of them.
Here’s how fans reacted to Y: The Last Man’s cancellation:
I'm relieved to hear that the transmisogynist genocide porn "Y: the Last Man" is canceled. Please let the tired, retrograde, cisnormative story trope die already https://t.co/nbxn6BO5ki
— Rozie Suppozie 🛡️ (@rozietoez) October 17, 2021
I really hope folks will watch the final three episodes of #YTheLastMan — such an amazing show that really deserves a home. I’m rooting for it to get picked up on another platform. https://t.co/Mm0QOHe8fT
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) October 17, 2021
Watching the awful show "Y the Last Man" out of morbid curiosity and obviously the worst thing about it is the transmisogyny. But also there's a whole group of trans men still alive, yet the title suggests the one cis man alive is the last man? Bizarre.
— go sleazy on me baby (@itsjacksonbbz) October 11, 2021
I spent the last two months working on the epic second season of Y: THE LAST MAN, and I really believe you all deserve to see it. Also, the last three episodes of Season 1 are still on the way and absolutely amazing. Do not miss them! #YLivesOn https://t.co/8mtZq6P255
— evafay (@evafay) October 17, 2021
Please watch Y: The Last Man on Hulu, it absolutely deserves at the VERY least a second season. pic.twitter.com/WtXzCOq9mL
— Emsizz (@Emsizz) October 11, 2021
Y The Last Man is so good, it gives me politics, sadness, humor and etc it's just so well written so far and I can't wait for the next episode. It also feels like the first season of walking dead but better lol
— Spooky Aunt Buff 👻 🇬🇾 (@UglyCalifornia) October 14, 2021
Just getting on the Y:The Last Man wagon and all I can say is what a FUCKING AWESOME actor and a total BABE @MarinIreland is.🔥
I’ve been lucky enough to have seen her work on screen many times and her performance always make whatever show/movie she's on better.
Crushing hard❤️ pic.twitter.com/NVZJoIZ45a
— LaMari80 🏳️🌈 cis♀️ she/her (@laMari_BGO) October 11, 2021
Y:THE LAST MAN continues to thrill and impress! I’m all in! 7 episodes in and each one is better than the last!
— robliefeld (@robertliefeld) October 13, 2021
Feels like the window for adapting a certain kind of critically acclaimed 2000's comic has closed. Y: The Last Man, Locke & Key, Jupiter's Legacy, Sweet Tooth… all coming at least 5 years too late.
— Dave, the Comic Book Herald (@ComicBookHerald) October 17, 2021
Y: The Last Man is a comic about everyone with a Y chromosome dying, framed as "all men died".
Trans men survive, trans women die. The comic decides trans people are their birth gender.
You can't fix that with a quick "Yeah, but the trans men lived though, so not all men died"
— Laura Kate Dale (@LaurakBuzz) October 12, 2021
Y the Last Man is really addicting. It took a few episodes for me to get into it, but it takes a more political approach to the post-apocalypse that separates it from others in the genre. Great performances (Diane Lane), mystery, and it has relevant themes of gender and power. pic.twitter.com/q4i1HYK3Z5
— Virgo Blade (@tellmeulovememe) October 17, 2021