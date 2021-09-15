The very queer and LGBTQ+ inclusive Generation has been cancelled by HBO Max after only one season and fans are not happy about it.

The show features an ensemble cast and revolves around a group of high school students in Orange County, California as they explore and come to terms with their sexuality.

A spokesperson for HBO Max said: “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Genera+ion.

“We are very proud to have partnered with Zelda and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories.

“We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration.”

Its first and only season featured 16 episodes that were divided into two evenly split parts.

The show has been praised for its depictions of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as its diverse cast.

It stars the likes of Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell and Haley Sanchez in recurring roles championed representation.