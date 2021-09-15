The very queer and LGBTQ+ inclusive Generation has been cancelled by HBO Max after only one season and fans are not happy about it.
The show features an ensemble cast and revolves around a group of high school students in Orange County, California as they explore and come to terms with their sexuality.
A spokesperson for HBO Max said: “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Genera+ion.
“We are very proud to have partnered with Zelda and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories.
“We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration.”
Its first and only season featured 16 episodes that were divided into two evenly split parts.
The show has been praised for its depictions of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as its diverse cast.
It stars the likes of Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell and Haley Sanchez in recurring roles championed representation.
Fans have taken to Twitter to react to the show’s cancellation and most are devastated.
“Generation was cancelled???? What the actual fuck it was such good representation I hate it here,” one wrote.
Another said: “#Generation being cancelled is legit so heartbreaking! The show was such an amazing coming of age story about a group of friends touching on really important issues. Ugh RIP to another fantastic LGBTQ themed show.”
Here’s how other fans reacted to the news:
hbo really said “we love to show lgbt stories!!” then cancelled generation in the same sentence
— caitlin (@euphoriccazzie) September 15, 2021
#Generation being cancelled is legit so heartbreaking! The show was such an amazing coming of age story about a group of friends touching on really important issues. Ugh RIP to another fantastic LGBTQ themed show. pic.twitter.com/f2S9BuufZV
— Aaron 🎃 (@Cotham2Famous) September 15, 2021
i’ve invested too much for generation to be cancelled @hbomax #renewgeneration pic.twitter.com/asQmiFDZ6U
— elizabeth | #renewgeneration (@wildluoreno) September 7, 2021
killing eve last season, dead to me last season, motherland fort salem last season, generation is cancelled, stranger things and euphoria be taking 56 years to air, wynonna earp cancelled and done, why does the universe hate the gays
— dina (@shelbyfier) September 15, 2021
just when i got attached to generation it got cancelled oh my god i feel genuinely miserable right now pic.twitter.com/laCzJy4gsD
— batman has a wap (@bimbostan) September 15, 2021
I didnt watch generation but it’s just another smack in the face when a show with good LGBTQ+ representation is cancelled. And then people wonder why we cling so desperately onto the ones that are still going
— Jordy 🌱 (@deenasfier) September 15, 2021
you mean to tell me HBO cancelled generation but kept boring ass euphoria? sick…. pic.twitter.com/4BrXrAXxla
— 🌸 (@chernobyldenier) September 15, 2021
HBO MAX REALLY CANCELLED #generation ?? this show is amazing. seeing queer pocs on screen made me feel seen, not to mention the humour and chemistry between the characters. it’s too good of a show to me cancelled! pic.twitter.com/bsQlFQkFKF
— ana tobias | WATCH GENERA+ION (@tobiasja_) September 15, 2021
generation got cancelled time to set myself on fire pic.twitter.com/7nsZqoOILg
— j 🛹☭ homophobe in mourning (@themangoplanet) September 15, 2021
it was the sadness and anger from the Generation fandom hearing the news about it being cancelled https://t.co/1ycy6WSPM5
— Gio (@gio_cht) September 15, 2021