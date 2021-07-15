HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot announces three new cast members

HBO Max’s upcoming Sex and the City reboot has added three more exciting editions to their star-studded cast.
According to numerous reports, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman have joined the highly-anticipated series.
Parker is set to play Lisa Todd Wexley, who is described as a “Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian.”
Pittman has been cast as Dr. Nya Wallace a Columbia Law professor that is “brilliant” and “challenging.”
Choudhury and her character Seema Patel rounds out the new additions and is described as a “self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker.”
Pittman and Parker both took to their Instagram to confirm the news.
“Good to be back in the Big [Apple] but I wasn’t ready for the Pappppsss Day #2,” she wrote.
Pittman reposted a friends story that featured her at dinner celebrating the casting news.
Michael Patrick King, creator and executive producer of the beloved franchise, said in a statement: “Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the Sex and the City family.”
He continued: “Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell.”
The highly-anticipated revival, which will run for 10 episodes on HBO Max, will see the return of Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbs), Kristen Davis (Charlotte York), Chris Noth (Mr Big), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch) and Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino).
Earlier this year, the HBO Max team revealed that Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramírez joined the series as a queer and non-binary podcaster called Che Diaz.
According to Entertainment Weekly, Che is described as a “big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humour and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.”
Unfortunately, Kim Cattrall and the fan favourite character, Samantha Jones, will be absent from the series.
And Just Like That…is currently in production and filming in New York City. A premiere date for the reboot is unknown.
Sex and the City originally ran from 1998-2004, and received universal acclaim from critics, who often rank the show as one of the greatest comedy-dramas of all time.
It spawned two feature films, Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010) – both of which were massive successes at the box office – and a prequel series, The Carrie Diaries (2013-2014).