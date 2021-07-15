HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot announces three new cast members

HBO Max’s upcoming Sex and the City reboot has added three more exciting editions to their star-studded cast.

According to numerous reports, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman have joined the highly-anticipated series.

Parker is set to play Lisa Todd Wexley, who is described as a “Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian.”

Pittman has been cast as Dr. Nya Wallace a Columbia Law professor that is “brilliant” and “challenging.”

Choudhury and her character Seema Patel rounds out the new additions and is described as a “self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker.”

Pittman and Parker both took to their Instagram to confirm the news.

“Good to be back in the Big [Apple] but I wasn’t ready for the Pappppsss Day #2,” she wrote.

Pittman reposted a friends story that featured her at dinner celebrating the casting news.

Michael Patrick King, creator and executive producer of the beloved franchise, said in a statement: “Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the Sex and the City family.”

He continued: “Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell.”