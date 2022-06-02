HBO Max renews LGBTQ+ pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death for season 2

After months of anticipation, HBO Max’s hit series Our Flag Means Death has been renewed for a second season.

Back in March, the popular streaming service dropped the pirate comedy to massive critical acclaim.

Set in 1717, the show follows aristocrat-turned-pirate Stede Bonnett (Rhys Darby) and his eccentric crew as they attempt to make names for themselves in the pirate world.

Along the way, the unconventional crew runs into the ruthless pirate Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), who is a bit different from the gruesome legends.

Although the show delivers fantastic comedic performances from Darby and Waititi, fans have particularly praised the show for its incredible LGBTQ+ inclusion.

From multiple queer love stories to non-binary representation, the series has quickly become a safe space for LGBTQ+ viewers.

Shortly after the season one finale cliffhanger, viewers were worried that HBO Max would pass on renewing the show due to their silence for the past two months.

However on 1 June, fans took a collective sigh of relief when the streamer finally announced the show’s forthcoming return – which came just in time for Pride Month.

Shortly after the news was announced, the show’s creator David Jenkins expressed his excitement to set sail again for season 2.

“We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans’ open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet,” he gushed in an official statement.

“Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max echoed similar sentiments in her own statement.

“We are so happy to bring this truly one of a kind series back! We congratulate David, Taika, Rhys and the entire talented cast and crew, and thank the show’s fans for embracing it wholeheartedly,” she said.

The renewal of Our Flag Means Death comes a few months after Jenkins opened up about season 2 and its potential storyline.

In an interview with The Verge, he revealed that the new batch of episodes would explore the fractured relationship between Stede and Blackbeard.

At the end of season 1, the two characters admitted their romantic feelings for each other – and formed a plan to run away together. Unfortunately, their plan came to a halt after Stede stood Blackbeard up to handle unfinished business with his estranged wife and children.

“The pirate stuff is there, but it’s about those things,” he told the publication. “If you can follow the beats of having your heart shattered and trying to recover from it, and having done something that hurt someone you love and trying to repair that, that’s an interesting story.”