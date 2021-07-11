HBO Max drops first look photo of new Sex and the City reboot

HBO Max released a first look at the Sex and the City reboot and it features our favourite New York gals.

In the promo photo, we are treated to a shot of Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristen Davis as Charlotte York.

In true Sex and the City fashion, the three ladies are dressed in stunning outfits as they walk the streets of the Big Apple.

The highly-anticipated revival, which will run for 10 episodes on HBO Max, will also see the return of fan favourites like Mr Big (Chris Noth), Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson) and Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino).

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Greys Anatomy star Sara Ramírez secured a role on the series as a queer and non-binary podcaster called Che Diaz.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Che is described as a “big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.”