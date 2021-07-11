HBO Max drops first look photo of new Sex and the City reboot

HBO Max released a first look at the Sex and the City reboot and it features our favourite New York gals.
In the promo photo, we are treated to a shot of Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristen Davis as Charlotte York.
In true Sex and the City fashion, the three ladies are dressed in stunning outfits as they walk the streets of the Big Apple.
The highly-anticipated revival, which will run for 10 episodes on HBO Max, will also see the return of fan favourites like Mr Big (Chris Noth), Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson) and Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino).
Earlier this year, it was revealed that Greys Anatomy star Sara Ramírez secured a role on the series as a queer and non-binary podcaster called Che Diaz.
According to Entertainment Weekly, Che is described as a “big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.”
Michael Patrick King, creator and executive producer of the beloved franchise, said in a statement: “Everyone at And Just Like That is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family.
“Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”
Unfortunately, Kim Cattrall and the fan favourite character, Samantha Jones, will be absent from the series.
And Just Like That…is currently in production and filming in New York City. A premiere date for the reboot is unknown.
Sex and the City originally ran from 1998-2004, and received universal acclaim from critics, who often rank the show as one of the greatest comedy-dramas of all time.
It spawned two feature films, Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010) – both of which were massive successes at the box office – and a prequel series, The Carrie Diaries (2013-2014).
