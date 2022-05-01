HBO Max drops electrifying new trailer for Legendary season 3

HBO Max has released the first electric trailer for Legendary season three, and it’s epic.

Back in 2020, the popular streamer brought viewers into the glorious world of ballroom with the hit competition series.

Throughout its first two seasons, houses from across the world competed for $100,000 by showcasing their talent across numerous categories – including voguing, walking, and dancing.

On top of the showstopping talent, it also featured staple judges Law Roach, Megan Thee Stallion, Jameela Jamil, and ballroom legend Leiomy Maldanado delivering unforgettable commentary and fashion looks.

Fortunately for fans, the quest to find ballroom’s next best house is set to return with Legendary season three – just in time for Pride Month.

On 27 April, the popular streamer dropped the first trailer for the new season, and it’s looking to be a spicy endeavour.

Set to WHIPPED CREAM’s track Hold Up, the teaser opens up with clips of the 10 new houses competing for the coveted title.

As the teaser progresses, clips of the forthcoming routines and balls are shown alongside hilarious moments from new staple judge Keke Palmer – who replaced rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“I wanted to jump up but the way that this dress is set up I had to stay seated,” she says in the trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Legendary (@legendarymax)

Of course, in true Legendary fashion, the new season will also be filled with dramatic moments.

In one of the clips, a tense exchange between Roach and a competing House is teased.

“You wanna meet me outside? or you wanna do it now? B***h, don’t play with me,” he says in response to a contestant’s comment.

Season three is also set to feature a bevvy of guest judges, including Kelly Rowland, Issa Rae, Leslie Jones, Dominique Jackson, Anitta and Drag Race star Bob the Drag Queen.

Alongside Bob’s sure to be spectacular appearance, the forthcoming season is also set to feature Drag Race star Aja – who famously competed on season nine and All-Stars season 3.

The first three episodes of Legendary season three is set to premiere on 19 May, with three episodes being released every week until 9 June.

Check out the dynamic trailer and the 10 competing houses below.

House of Yamamoto

House of Revlon

House of Makaveli

House of Lyght

House of LaBeija

Kiki House of Juicy Couture

House of Du’Mure Versailles

House of Alpha Omega

House of Alain Mikli

House of Ada