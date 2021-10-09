Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power visual album debuts on HBO Max

Halsey fans rejoice! Their critically acclaimed visual album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power has made its way to HBO Max.
The Nightmare singer announced the news earlier this week via her social media channels.
“I’m so excited to announce that starting tomorrow, October 7th, you can watch my album film “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” she wrote.
Fans of the singer were first introduced to the project during its limited IMAX theatrical release in August.
Directed by Colin Tilley, the film sees Halsey star Queen Lila, who wrestles with her multi-layered feelings of love and her newfound mystical power.
Filled with tracks from the critically acclaimed album, the visual showcases stunning imagery, impactful messages and breathtaking performances.
At the time of its initial release, the movie earned $1 million at the box office and sold out numerous screenings at over 70 theatres.
Earlier this year, Halsey described the project as an album “about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.”
View this post on Instagram
They also explained the importance of the cover art and their life-changing pregnancy journey.
“The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully,” they continued.
“My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.
“This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies and breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”
2021 has proven to be a transformative time for the Experiment On Me singer.
Earlier this year, Halsey announced that they were pregnant with their first child, Ender Ridley. A few months after their pregnancy news they came out as using she/they pronouns.
The young talent is also set to make their fifth music guest appearance on the forthcoming episode of Saturday Night Live (9 October).
Check out the trailer for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power here or below.
The first three episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.