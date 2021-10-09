Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power visual album debuts on HBO Max

Halsey fans rejoice! Their critically acclaimed visual album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power has made its way to HBO Max.

The Nightmare singer announced the news earlier this week via her social media channels.

“I’m so excited to announce that starting tomorrow, October 7th, you can watch my album film “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” she wrote.

Fans of the singer were first introduced to the project during its limited IMAX theatrical release in August.

Directed by Colin Tilley, the film sees Halsey star Queen Lila, who wrestles with her multi-layered feelings of love and her newfound mystical power.

Filled with tracks from the critically acclaimed album, the visual showcases stunning imagery, impactful messages and breathtaking performances.

At the time of its initial release, the movie earned $1 million at the box office and sold out numerous screenings at over 70 theatres.

Earlier this year, Halsey described the project as an album “about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.”