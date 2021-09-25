Hallmark’s first LGBTQ+ holiday film The Christmas House returns for a sequel

Hallmark’s first LGBTQ+ film The Christmas House is back for a sequel with Jonathan Bennett and Brad Harder reprising their roles.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, the film brings back the Mitchell brothers (Bennett and Harder) as they compete to see who can create the best Christmas House.

The project is tentatively being called The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls with a premiere date still in the works.

Taking to Instagram, Bennett expressed his excitement about the forthcoming film alongside a photo of his cast-mates.

“HUGE NEWS! The Mitchell Family is BACK!!! The Christmas House 2 is coming to Hallmark this Christmas! The same family, same love, but twice the hilarity,” he wrote.

“Buckle up, this sleigh is taking off! (One family member not pictured is Brad Harder, but he’s back too! Just couldn’t make family dinner photo) here’s our first family photo of CH2.”

Back in 2020, the first Christmas House movie made history as Hallmark’s first-ever gay Christmas film.

It was part of a new initiative from the long-running network to be more diverse and to represent “non-traditional families”.