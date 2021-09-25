Hallmark’s first LGBTQ+ holiday film The Christmas House returns for a sequel

Hallmark’s first LGBTQ+ film The Christmas House is back for a sequel with Jonathan Bennett and Brad Harder reprising their roles.
According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, the film brings back the Mitchell brothers (Bennett and Harder) as they compete to see who can create the best Christmas House.
The project is tentatively being called The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls with a premiere date still in the works.
Taking to Instagram, Bennett expressed his excitement about the forthcoming film alongside a photo of his cast-mates.
“HUGE NEWS! The Mitchell Family is BACK!!! The Christmas House 2 is coming to Hallmark this Christmas! The same family, same love, but twice the hilarity,” he wrote.
“Buckle up, this sleigh is taking off! (One family member not pictured is Brad Harder, but he’s back too! Just couldn’t make family dinner photo) here’s our first family photo of CH2.”
Back in 2020, the first Christmas House movie made history as Hallmark’s first-ever gay Christmas film.
It was part of a new initiative from the long-running network to be more diverse and to represent “non-traditional families”.
Around the time of the film’s release, Michelle Vicary, EVP Programming, opened up about the importance of the diverse film.
“Our holiday table is bigger and more welcoming than ever. This year’s movies reflect our most diverse representation of talent, narratives, and families, including The Christmas House featuring a storyline about a gay couple looking to adopt their first child, and starring Jonathan Bennett in an ensemble cast,” she said.
“Our movies are rooted in warmth and positivity, meaningful connections, family gatherings, and seasonal traditions—a winning formula we hope will bring millions of viewers much-needed levity and holiday cheer at the end of a tough year.”
The Christmas House 2 isn’t the only holiday queer film set to be released this year.
Back in March, Netflix announced their very own gay Christmas rom-com Single All the Way – which is set to star Michael Urie, Luke Macfarlane and Philemon Chambers.
Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Robertson, and Kathy Najimy are also expected to star.
The upcoming film is set to follow Peter (Urie) who is desperate to avoid his family’s prying questions surrounding his singledom. Taking his relationship status into his own hands, Peter convinces his best friend to be his fake boyfriend for the holidays. But his plans soon go astray when his mother sets him up on a blind date with her personal trainer James.
We are so ready for the holiday season.