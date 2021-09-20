Hacks star Carl Clemons-Hopkins pays tribute to non-binary flag with Emmys outfit

Carl Clemons-Hopkins paid tribute to the non-binary community in a stunning outfit at this year’s Emmy Awards.
At this year’s Emmys, Clemons-Hopkins made history as the first openly non-binary star to receive a nomination.
They had been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the New Eyes episode, but sadly lost to Brett Goldstein of Ted Lasso.
Despite this, the American actor stunned fans on the red carpet by paying tribute to those who are non-binary with their outfit.
Clemons-Hopkins wore a Christian Siriano-designed outfit that boasted a black and white button up shirt with a yellow and purple sash on their bottom half.
The colours of the outfit represent the non-binary flag, something that Siriano confirmed was a deliberate move on Instagram.
“Carl makes history tonight being the first non-binary person to be nominated for best supporting Actor at the #Emmys,” the designer and former Project Runway winner wrote.
“This look is in support of the non-binary flag.”
Carl Clemons-Hopkins first appeared in Hacks this year and plays the role of Marcus.
They have had a major year so far, also appearing in Jordan Peele’s Candyman sequel as Jameson.
This month, we have the stars of the 2021 breakout HBO Max series on our cover: Hannah Einbinder and Megan Stalter.
The former plays series lead Ava, a witty Gen-Z writer and comedian with a ‘cancel culture’ past who teams up with a legendary Las Vegas comedy diva (played by Jean Smart) to revive her career.
Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks won rave reviews for its leading performances, fresh script and for normalising the queer experience – particularly with Einbinder’s character.
For her performance, Einbinder received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy.
“I’m not gonna lie, I cried. I feel so connected to Lucia, Paul and Jen that I want to make them happy and do right by them and honour them,” she says of the nod. “Everyone’s individual and collective nominations are good for the whole show and I was just so glad to be a part of that. It’s just so… surreal.”
You can read the full Hacks cover story here.
Here’s how fans reacted to Carl Clemons-Hopkins’ iconic outfit:
Can we please talk about Carl Clemons-Hopkins from #Hacks in this perfect look on the #Emmys red carpet?!? pic.twitter.com/nlWh7x1MEc
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, the first non-binary actor nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category, wearing a glorious custom Christian Siriano with colors honoring the non-binary flag. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/dLluDLh0yO
So happy for Carl Clemons-Hopkins as the first openly non-binary performer to be nominated for an Emmy. They looked amazing on the carpet, too.
BRB, googling Carl Clemons-Hopkins' full #Emmys lewk. pic.twitter.com/6Ic2sjeOqc
Carl Clemons-Hopkins wearing the colors of the non-binary flag is *chef’s kiss* #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/hIULPawqs8
I guess I'd better watch Hacks because I love everything Carl Clemons-Hopkins is doing here #Emmys pic.twitter.com/mCRaf9T4qM
