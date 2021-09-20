Hacks star Carl Clemons-Hopkins pays tribute to non-binary flag with Emmys outfit

Carl Clemons-Hopkins paid tribute to the non-binary community in a stunning outfit at this year’s Emmy Awards.

At this year’s Emmys, Clemons-Hopkins made history as the first openly non-binary star to receive a nomination.

They had been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the New Eyes episode, but sadly lost to Brett Goldstein of Ted Lasso.

Despite this, the American actor stunned fans on the red carpet by paying tribute to those who are non-binary with their outfit.

Clemons-Hopkins wore a Christian Siriano-designed outfit that boasted a black and white button up shirt with a yellow and purple sash on their bottom half.

The colours of the outfit represent the non-binary flag, something that Siriano confirmed was a deliberate move on Instagram.

“Carl makes history tonight being the first non-binary person to be nominated for best supporting Actor at the #Emmys,” the designer and former Project Runway winner wrote.

“This look is in support of the non-binary flag.”

Carl Clemons-Hopkins first appeared in Hacks this year and plays the role of Marcus.

They have had a major year so far, also appearing in Jordan Peele’s Candyman sequel as Jameson.

