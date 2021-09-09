Green Power Ranger makes history as series’ first LGBTQ+ character

Power Rangers has made history by introducing the series’ first LGBTQ+ character in an upcoming episode.

In an episode aired in France, Green Ranger, Izzy Garcia (played by Tessa Rao), is seen holding her girlfriend Fern’s (Jacqueline Joe) hand.

The other characters are shown discovering her sexuality, but the episode depicts being part of the LGBTQ+ community as a normal aspect of her life.

There is no major coming out scene or big reaction from the other Rangers, but instead just an intimate moment of her walking with her girlfriend.

Simon Bennett, the show’s executive producer, took to Twitter to share his excitement over the historic scene.

“Very happy with the reaction to Power Rangers #dinofury episode 13, which has just aired in France,” he wrote. “Really looking forward to when it is available in the US, and I can jump into discussions.”

Bennett also responded to a fan who called the scene a “marketing ploy” to acknowledge that Power Rangers should have included LGBTQ+ representation a long time ago.

“I assure you, it was no marketing ploy. And yes, well overdue,” he said.