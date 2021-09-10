Gossip Girl’s queer reboot renewed for a second season

Gossip Girl’s more diverse and LGBTQ-friendly reboot has been renewed for a second season before the first has even finished airing.

The new series follows a fresh generation of private school teenagers who are being watched and talked about by the elusive Gossip Girl.

The second part of the reboot’s first season is set to air on HBO Max this November and is set nine years after the original came to an end.

Gossip Girl’s first episode quickly became HBO Max’s most-watched original series after surpassing 555,000 US viewers in the first four days.

A large part of the reboot’s success has been credited to the fact it more accurately reflects the diversity of New York, which is a stark contrast to the original show’s predominantly white and straight cast.

“Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl,” reads an official synopsis. “The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years.”

Gossip Girl stars Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope, Eli Brown as Obi Bergmann IV, Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott, Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe, Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway, Evan Mock as Aki Menzies, Zión Moreno as Luna La, Savannah Smith as Monet de Haan and Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller.