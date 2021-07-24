Gossip Girl star Savannah Smith opens up about her character’s sexuality

Gossip Girl star Savannah Smith opens up about her character, Monet de Haan, and her sexuality in a series of social media posts.

During the third episode of the reboot series, Monet was seen kissing an unnamed woman while out on the town. The scene prompted fans to speculate if Monet’s sexuality was canon.

Shortly after the episode premiered, Smith took to Twitter to confirm that Monet is indeed part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“so yea, she’s into girls,” she wrote. She then followed up her initial tweet with further clarification, stating: “And only girls.”

This isn’t the first time that Smith has given insight into Monet and her story in the series.

In an interview with Essence magazine, the 20-year-old gave details about Monet and her intense characteristics.

“She’s evil! She’s cutthroat. She’s the maker of all drama, and she makes people cry,” she said.

“I definitely thought about the angry Black girl trope, but it’s just not there. Monet is a very complex character.

“In the first few episodes, you’ll see her on the surface level but you can tell that there’s a reason she acts the way she does.”

