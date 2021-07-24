Gossip Girl star Savannah Smith opens up about her character’s sexuality

Gossip Girl star Savannah Smith opens up about her character, Monet de Haan, and her sexuality in a series of social media posts.
During the third episode of the reboot series, Monet was seen kissing an unnamed woman while out on the town. The scene prompted fans to speculate if Monet’s sexuality was canon.
Shortly after the episode premiered, Smith took to Twitter to confirm that Monet is indeed part of the LGBTQ+ community.
“so yea, she’s into girls,” she wrote. She then followed up her initial tweet with further clarification, stating: “And only girls.”
This isn’t the first time that Smith has given insight into Monet and her story in the series.
In an interview with Essence magazine, the 20-year-old gave details about Monet and her intense characteristics.
“She’s evil! She’s cutthroat. She’s the maker of all drama, and she makes people cry,” she said.
“I definitely thought about the angry Black girl trope, but it’s just not there. Monet is a very complex character.
“In the first few episodes, you’ll see her on the surface level but you can tell that there’s a reason she acts the way she does.”
Since premiering on 8 July via HBO Max, the series has earned praise from fans due to its queer and racial diversity.
Earlier this year showrunner Joshua Safran, who wrote and executive produced the original show, opened about featuring more “diverse and/or queer” characters in a statement.
“There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show,” said Safran. “I was the only gay writer I think the entire time I was there. Even when I went to private school in New York in the ’90s, the school didn’t necessarily reflect what was on Gossip Girl. So, this time around the leads are nonwhite.”
Just like the original, the reboot focuses on the privileged lives of several students in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
“Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl,” reads an official synopsis. “The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years.”
The cast includes Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott, Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway, Evan Mock as Aki Menzies, Zión Moreno as Luna La, Savannah Smith as Monet de Haan, Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope, Eli Brown as Obi Bergmann IV, and Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller.
The series is expected to premiere in the UK “later this year” on BBC One and iPlayer.
Watch the scandalous new trailer here or below.