Gillian Anderson to play bisexual role in upcoming historical drama

Gillian Anderson is set to star alongside screen queens Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer in a limited Showtime anthology series.

Following her incredible feature in Netflix’s The Crown, Gillian Anderson is leaving Westminister for Washington in her new historical drama role.

Anderson is once again stepping up to fill the shoes of a politically powerful woman, and this time it’s Eleanor Roosevelt.

The American actress is taking part in a Showtime production that boasts an incredible cast including the likes of co-stars Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Aptly titled The First Lady, the series will focus on the lives of female political figures.

It is reported that the first season is set the explore the lives of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford (Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Davis). Davis will also as an executive producer for the series.

Roosevelt served as the First Lady of the United States from 1933 to 1945 during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four terms as president.

Roosevelt is infamous for serving as the longest-serving First Lady as well as her rumoured relationship with journalist Lorena Hickok.

Elizabeth Ford (more commonly known as Betty Ford) was the wife of President Gerald Ford. Betty Ford served as the First Lady of the United States from 1974 to 1977 and as the Second Lady from 1973 to 1974.

Michelle Obama made history as the first African-American first lady. Obama served as the First Lady from 2009 to 2017, during Barack Obama’s two terms.

The First Lady will also include Judy Greer as Nancy Howe, Eckhart as President Gerald Ford, Rhys Wakefield as Vice President Dick Cheney. Jayme Lawson will also appear as a young Michelle Obama and Kristine Forseth will depict a young Betty Ford.