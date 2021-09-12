Fox president says he’s “open” to a potential Glee Revival

Attention all Glee fans, the series might be making its return to TV sooner than you think.
According to a report from Deadline, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn revealed his interest in bringing back popular network shows.
“We’re always welcoming celebrating our iconic shows and revisiting those with surprising takes and new approaches so, especially in this crowded market, we’re always open to reinventing our best IP with some of our favourite partners,” he said.
In terms of a Glee reboot, Fox executive said he would “love to do more” episodes of the popular musical series.
Thorn isn’t the only one that has expressed an interest in a revival of the show.
Last year, Murphy sent fans into meltdown mode when he said he wanted to “do over” Glee with a new roster of stars.
Murphy wrote on Instagram: “Imagine it’s 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?)”
He said he wanted to do a new pilot where Lea and Ben are “frenemies who fight for the heart of the soul of Glee club” and the latter is “on the football team and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley.”
Beanie would be their “mutual best friend” who teams up with cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, joins Glee club and usurps Lea’s character as the “ruthless star of the club,” forcing Lea and Ben to take action and “dethrone her.”
“I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?” added Murphy.
The original Glee series ran for six seasons and earned numerous awards, including the two Golden Globes and two Emmy’s.
Through out its run, the show brought forth groundbreaking storylines that shined a light on it’s LGBTQ+ characters.
From Santana’s heartfelt coming out story to Kurt’s relationship with Blaine, Glee was one of the first shows to showcase queer represeation unapologetically.