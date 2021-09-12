Fox president says he’s “open” to a potential Glee Revival

Attention all Glee fans, the series might be making its return to TV sooner than you think.

According to a report from Deadline, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn revealed his interest in bringing back popular network shows.

“We’re always welcoming celebrating our iconic shows and revisiting those with surprising takes and new approaches so, especially in this crowded market, we’re always open to reinventing our best IP with some of our favourite partners,” he said.

In terms of a Glee reboot, Fox executive said he would “love to do more” episodes of the popular musical series.

Thorn isn’t the only one that has expressed an interest in a revival of the show.

Last year, Murphy sent fans into meltdown mode when he said he wanted to “do over” Glee with a new roster of stars.

Murphy wrote on Instagram: “Imagine it’s 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?)”