Fans of Marvel’s What If…? series are convinced that Agent Coulson is queer

Fans of Marvel’s What If… ? series have reopened a debate regarding the sexuality of beloved SHIELD agent Phil Coulson.

Over the course of 2021, Marvel and Disney Plus have blessed fans with huge amounts of superhero content.

Their latest series, Marvel What If…? has been a hit amongst viewers and has showcased popular characters in new environments and roles.

From Peggy Carter becoming a super soldier to T’Challa traversing the galaxy as Star-Lord, the creative stories have been a refreshing escape from the canon Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The third episode follows Nick Fury and fan-favourite character Agent Phil Coulson as they try to recruit the Avengers team.

But unlike the iconic film of the same name, the would-be team are being murdered one by one.

Alongside the tragic end of earth’s mightiest hero and King Loki taking over earth, fans couldn’t help but notice a subtle spotlight on Coulson’s sexuality.

During Thor’s introduction scene, the Shield agent describe the thunder god as “gorgeous” with “really great hair.”

After the Asgaudrian’s death he continued to admire the fallen hero, stating: “Even while rotting, he smells like lavender.”

Of course, this wasn’t the last time fans got a glimpse of Coulson swooning over dreamy superheroes.

When asked about his SHIELD password, Coulson revealed it to be “Hashtag-Steve-Steve-I-Heart-Steve-0-7-0-4.”