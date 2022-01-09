Euphoria cast discuss their “flawed and messy” characters ahead of season 2

Euphoria stars Zendaya and Hunter Schafer have opened up season two and their “flawed” characters.

After a nearly two year absence, the critically acclaimed HBO series will be headed back to our screens this January.

Season two is set to take place after the intense events of season one and its accompanying 1-hour specials.

If the recent teasers are any indication, our favourite characters will face even darker storylines that deal with addiction, sexuality, and relationships

In a recent interview with Out, the two actresses opened up about Rue and Jules relationship and the series’ overall queer representation.

“What I’ve always appreciated about Euphoria is they just allow the characters to be in love and figure that out as they go and make mistakes and they’re flawed, and there’s nuance and there’s depth to who they are and they love each other and they hurt each other, without emphasizing or overemphasizing anything for any political reason or statement,” Zendaya explained.

“It just allows them to just exist and to love each other in whatever complicated form that takes. And I think that that is something I always felt was really beautiful about Rue.”

Hunter echoed similar sentiments and said the show does a great job at highlighting the “beauty in ugliness and mess.”

“I don’t want to watch TV about people being good people. I don’t want to see only that one side of them that they’d show most of the world,” she said.

“I think that’s why I trust this show to handle characters like Rue and Jules, or just all of the characters, because it illuminates not only the beauty, but also the ugly.