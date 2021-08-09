EastSiders star Kit Williamson to create a LGBTQ+ fantasy TV series

EastSiders creator Kit Williamson is creating a TV adaptation of the queer fantasy Valdemar book series by Mercedes Lackey.
According to a report from Deadline, the 35-year-old actor will be joined by author Brittany Cavallaro in adapting part of the expansive magical universe for Radar Pictures.
The first season is set to be adapted from The Last Herald-Mage trilogy, which is made up of Magic Pawn, Magic Price and Magic Promise.
The series follows Vanyel, an openly gay protagonist who is the persecuted son of a Valdemaran noble. After finding solace in Haven he is chosen by a magical horse-like being, Companion Yfandes, and the two begin to adapt psychic and magical abilities.
After experiencing a tremendous loss, Vanyel, his aunt, Yfandes, and Herald Savil go on an adventure across the land that’s full of training, healing and saving magic entirely.
Shortly after the news went public, Williamson expressed his excitement for the project in a statement.
“I have hoped for decades that The Last Herald-Mage would be adapted for television. Now that Radar has optioned the trilogy, I am nearly breathless with excitement,” he said.
“I could not have chosen a better organization to take my work in hand, and Kit and Bri, the producers, absolutely know both their stuff and the material. I love the fact that this is going to be a long-form series.
Williamson went on to say that Vanyel and The Last Herald Mage series was the first time that he encountered a queer character as recently out teen.
“The Valdemar series was far ahead of its time in the portrayal of LGBTQ characters, and Lackey’s writing afforded them a level of depth and complexity that is still very rare, especially in genre storytelling,” he said.
Taking to Instagram, Cavallaro expressed similar sentiments to the upcoming project with lengthy statement.
“BIG NEWS I have been in love with Mercedes Lackey’s Valdemar books for more than twenty years,” she wrote. “I can’t believe that Kit Williamson and I have the honor of bringing it to the screen with Radar Pictures.
“Anyone who knows me knows how much Valdemar means to me. Here’s to Companions, lifebonding, and no true way!”
Since debuting in the early 90’s the critically acclaimed book trilogy has been a hit amongst LGBTQ+ readers.
Back in 1991, the series took home a Lambda Literary award for Gay Men’s Science Fiction Fantasy.
We can’t wait to fall in love with this upcoming queer fantasy series.
