EastSiders star Kit Williamson to create a LGBTQ+ fantasy TV series

EastSiders creator Kit Williamson is creating a TV adaptation of the queer fantasy Valdemar book series by Mercedes Lackey.

According to a report from Deadline, the 35-year-old actor will be joined by author Brittany Cavallaro in adapting part of the expansive magical universe for Radar Pictures.

The first season is set to be adapted from The Last Herald-Mage trilogy, which is made up of Magic Pawn, Magic Price and Magic Promise.

The series follows Vanyel, an openly gay protagonist who is the persecuted son of a Valdemaran noble. After finding solace in Haven he is chosen by a magical horse-like being, Companion Yfandes, and the two begin to adapt psychic and magical abilities.

After experiencing a tremendous loss, Vanyel, his aunt, Yfandes, and Herald Savil go on an adventure across the land that’s full of training, healing and saving magic entirely.

Shortly after the news went public, Williamson expressed his excitement for the project in a statement.

“I have hoped for decades that The Last Herald-Mage would be adapted for television. Now that Radar has optioned the trilogy, I am nearly breathless with excitement,” he said.

“I could not have chosen a better organization to take my work in hand, and Kit and Bri, the producers, absolutely know both their stuff and the material. I love the fact that this is going to be a long-form series.