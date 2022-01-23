Drew Barrymore praises Queer Eye’s Fab Five for inspiring her to date again

Iconic actress Drew Barrymore said that the Fab Five from Queer Eye inspired her to date again.

Since debuting in 2018, Queer Eye’s first five seasons – and the Japan special – have received universal acclaim from critics.

The incredible work that Karamo, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski have done has affected the show’s heroes and some very famous fans.

In an interview with ET, Barrymore revealed that the Netflix stars gave her a gentle push into the dating scene.

“Things do not magically fall out of the sky onto your lap. We all got to get proactive in our lives and I have been apprehensive to ever do anything virtual, the dating apps,” she revealed.

“It has been as hard for me as it has been as hard for most people, but I am ready to have realizations about what is it that is going on in me and my life.”

Back in 2016, the Charlies Angels actress filed for divorce from her then-husband Will Kopelman.

Over the years, the mother of two has remained single while figuring out how to date as a single parent.

“A lot of us out there who stay single for a really long time can start to get an inner dialogue of, ‘Maybe there is something wrong with me,’ rather than realizing it can be an empowered choice,” she said. “And in my case, I really wanted to honour raising two daughters.”