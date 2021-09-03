Drag Race’s Ginger Minj breaks silence on All Stars 6 finale

Ginger Minj has spoken out for the first time since finishing as one of the runners-up on season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

RuPaul made Drag Race herstory by crowning Kylie Sonique Love the winner of All Stars 6 in the season’s highly anticipated finale.

The final episode saw Eureka, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Ginger and Kylie write, sing and perform a verse of RuPaul and Tanya Tucker’s new song, This is Our Country.

On a set with cowboy-themed dancers and four country vehicles, each of them fought to stand out one last time before RuPaul decided on a winner.

The queens then met with RuPaul and Michelle Visage to talk about why they deserved to be the All Stars champion, before delivering two more show-stopping looks on the runway.

RuPaul appeared to be undecided on who should win and, instead of declaring the top two All Stars of the season, asked all four queens to lip-sync individually to Stupid Love by Lady Gaga.

During her performance, Kylie got caught in her dress and started to fall to the ground, appearing to be out of the running – before turning it into a forward roll like nothing had ever happened.

Perhaps that was the moment that made RuPaul’s decision, as Kylie was then declared the winner of All Stars 6 – making herstory as the first transgender winner across all 13 seasons of Drag Race US and all six of All Stars.

RuPaul did not reveal the placements of the remaining queens, making them all the runners-up.