Drag Race winner Kylie Sonique Love breaks silence on that iconic All Stars 6 tumble

Kylie Sonique Love has spoken about the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 finale for the first time since her historic victory.

The final episode of the season saw the top four write, sing and perform a verse of RuPaul and Tanya Tucker’s new song, This is Our Country.

On a set with cowboy-themed dancers and four country vehicles, each of them fought to stand out one last time before RuPaul decided on a winner.

The queens then met with RuPaul and Michelle Visage to talk about why they deserved to be the All Stars champion, before delivering two more show-stopping looks on the runway.

RuPaul appeared to be undecided on who should win and, instead of declaring the top two All Stars of the season, asked all four queens to lip-sync individually to Stupid Love by Lady Gaga.

During her performance, Kylie got caught in her dress and started to fall to the ground, appearing to be out of the running – before turning it into a forward roll like nothing had ever happened.

The iconic moment will undoubtedly go down in Drag Race herstory and it all but solidified Kylie’s win.

The newly-crowned queen has since spoken out about the fall and what was going through her mind as it happened.

“Oh my GOD,” Kylie wrote on Twitter. “I slipped on my boa and my foot got caught in my dress, I seen everything going in slow motion and what learned in gymnastics was when you fall you roll out of it, and make it look good!”

“I love y’all so much for the support I am honored to be your new queen! TBC,” she continued.