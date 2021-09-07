Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney launches sickening new series

Lawrence Chaney is set to star in a new online series which will explore how she balances her day-to-day life with her drag persona.

The three-part show, titled Lawrence Chaney: Unfolded, will show how the UK’s reigning queen has become a master of multitasking both on and off stage.

Episode one will see Lawrence sit down with her out-of-drag self, Lawrence Maidment, to discuss the differences between their lives and how they keep the two separate.

This will be consistent throughout the show, as the Samsung KX commissioned series will alternate between each version of Lawrence.

“Being a drag queen requires a lot of multitasking,” Lawrence explained. “So, if I could do my part with Samsung KX to help people follow in my footsteps and get themselves into multitasking mode, then we’ve done some good.”

Viewers will be given an array of tips and tricks on how to bring multitasking into your everyday life to thrive as Lawrence does.

The Drag Race UK season two winner says her top five tips are to stick at it, stay in control, be flexible, be the best you can and to remember that there is no need to conform.