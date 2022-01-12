Drag Race UK vs the World ruveals fierce lineup of celebrity guest judges

Drag Race UK vs the World has announced the sickening celebrity guest judges we can expect to see on the highly anticipated season.

The series will see queens from Drag Race UK go up against some of the best performers from other global editions of the franchise, including the original US version as well as the Canadian one.

It was filmed in London and will feature the UK lineup of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

The cast will be announced soon, but if you just can’t wait to see who is competing then click here for the rumoured queens set to sashay down the runway this time around.

In an announcement on 11 January, the BBC confirmed that Drag Race UK vs the World will premiere on 1 February “as part of the launch night extravaganza” celebrating BBC Three’s return to TV.

The show will also include some very special guests as the franchise looks to crown its very first Global Drag Race Superstar.

Ruvealing the lineup on 12 January, the official Twitter account for Drag Race UK said: “You didn’t think we were done, did you?

“We’re ru-vealing the #DragRaceUK vs The World extra special guest stars, you’re in for a treat.”

Jade Thirlwall, who makes up one third of Little Mix and won the 2021 GAY TIMES Honour for Allyship, will be guest judging – which means we should be in store for a lip-sync to one of the band’s songs.