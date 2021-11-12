Drag Race UK viewers respond to RuPaul’s “random” elimination twist

RuPaul switched up Drag Race UK format in the show’s latest episode, continuing what has been a season of twists and turns.
The queens acted in Bra Wars, The Fempire Claps Back, a challenge inspired by Star Wars.
Kitty Scott-Claus got to assign the roles after winning her first challenge last week and it ever so slightly went to her head.
RuPaul was so impressed with the four remaining queens that she decided none of them were worthy of a place in the bottom.
“For an actor, finding those moments, that can turn a mediocre script – no shade – into something really special,” RuPaul told Ella Vaday. “And you did that. You looked so beautiful.”
Speaking to Kitty, she added: “Oh my goodness, you were so much fun. I do love this outfit and I’m so happy you’ve made it this far in the competition.”
Throwing yet another twist into the season, RuPaul stunned the queens by having the top two of the week (Kitty and Ella) lip-sync for the win to Something New by Girls Aloud.
Guest judging was Being Human star Russell Tovey, who seemed ecstatic to finally appear on the show.
After an epic battle, RuPaul declared a tie – giving Ella her third RuPeter badge and Kitty her second consecutive win.
With no queens being sent home this week, the top two will head to the semi-final alongside Vanity Milan and Krystal Versace.
This season is expected to culminate in a top three, meaning one more queen will sashay away before RuPaul decides the UK’s Next Drag Superstar.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns on Thursday 18 November from 7pm exclusively on BBC Three via iPlayer.
Here’s how fans and queens reacted to the latest episode:
