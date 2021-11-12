Drag Race UK viewers respond to RuPaul’s “random” elimination twist

RuPaul switched up Drag Race UK format in the show’s latest episode, continuing what has been a season of twists and turns.

The queens acted in Bra Wars, The Fempire Claps Back, a challenge inspired by Star Wars.

Kitty Scott-Claus got to assign the roles after winning her first challenge last week and it ever so slightly went to her head.

RuPaul was so impressed with the four remaining queens that she decided none of them were worthy of a place in the bottom.

“For an actor, finding those moments, that can turn a mediocre script – no shade – into something really special,” RuPaul told Ella Vaday. “And you did that. You looked so beautiful.”

Speaking to Kitty, she added: “Oh my goodness, you were so much fun. I do love this outfit and I’m so happy you’ve made it this far in the competition.”

Throwing yet another twist into the season, RuPaul stunned the queens by having the top two of the week (Kitty and Ella) lip-sync for the win to Something New by Girls Aloud.

Guest judging was Being Human star Russell Tovey, who seemed ecstatic to finally appear on the show.