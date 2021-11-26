RuPaul crowned the UK’s Next Drag Superstar after a fierce battle between Krystal Versace, Kitty Scott-Claus and Ella Vaday.
The season finale saw the queens sing a verse in RuPaul’s festive song, Hey Sis, it’s Christmas.
They then had to serve a Final Three Eleganza Extravaganza look and, as with every season, explain to RuPaul why they deserve to snatch the crown.
After a lip-sync to You Don’t Own Me by Dusty Springfield, RuPaul declared Krystal Versace the winner.
She makes history as the franchise’s youngest winner to date at the age of 19 during the show’s filming.
Krystal joins the UK Hall of Fame alongside The Vivienne and Lawrence Chaney, with Kitty crowned Miss Congeniality.
After learning she had won the season, Krystal said: “Oh my god, this has been the most amazing experience I could have ever wished for in my entire life, and I’m just ready to rule the fucking world!”
“This journey has been amazing, and I’m so excited to take that win home for my family,” she added. “It’s time for the Krystal Versace dynasty to reign supreme!”
Both Kitty and Ella have shown the winner love since finishing as the runners-up, with the latter writing on Instagram that Krystal is “incredible, talented and so sweet!”
Here is the moment our finalists found out who had been crowned the UK's next drag superstar. 👑
Spoilers ahead. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/u2Sfni0bVE
— BBC Three (@bbcthree) November 25, 2021
In an exclusive interview with GAY TIMES at SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas just a week before finale, all three finalists explained that they would be happy with any of them being crowned.
“We’re just on a journey together, we’re enjoying it and whatever happens is meant to be,” Krystal told GAY TIMES on the event’s pink carpet.
Ella added: “[We’re] just excited to find out what the result is, we all do love each other so much and since the show has finished we keep in touch all the time, literally every day.”
Kitty explained that the queens “love each other and we support each other no matter what”.
Read more of our interview with the final three by clicking here.
All episodes of Drag Race UK season three are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.
Here’s how fans reacted to the finale:
So happy Krystal Versace won 🥰 #TeamKrystal #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/LlrnQothXN
— KellR (@jellybabes) November 25, 2021
krystal versace spending her prize money #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/XK69OqyIJs
— nick🌹 (@wweassets) November 25, 2021
Nothing but respect for MY #DragRaceUK winners pic.twitter.com/24PDpJirT2
— Richard Butler (@rmdbutler) November 26, 2021
The fan favorite curse of #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/MzzpS2Cj6m
— brv. (@YourBruv) November 25, 2021
Just a quick reminder to everyone watching the #DragRaceUK finale pic.twitter.com/gg5HJ5xqwJ
— Meh (@Spilling_The_T) November 25, 2021
Ok but have we ever seen Ella Vaday and Jane Beale in the same room? #DragRaceUk pic.twitter.com/gte5RGqFLF
— loveofhuns x (@loveofhuns) November 25, 2021
It is quite wild that it’s the first time that two contestants have never fallen below “safe” in one season to make the top 3, and yet neither of them won 😬 I really like the winning queen, but what’s the point in having challenge wins at all or the final lipsync? #DragRaceUK
— C. (@csher1991) November 25, 2021
Krystal, what advice would you give to yourself as a child? #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/SSufXOB5Rr
— Jack Yeo 🌈 (@jackryeo) November 25, 2021
Cant wait to see these queens be the top 4 of Drag Race UK All Stars #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/M95SVBJ7UZ
— Michael X (@GeordieJersey1) November 25, 2021
Krystal Versace in that Drag Race Uk LipSync #DragRaceUK #Krystal pic.twitter.com/t17zvQXMZ7
— Drag Tweets (@TweetsDrag) November 18, 2021
KRYSTAL VERSACE DESERVES THE CROWN BECAUSE SHE IS SO FUCKING STUNNING #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/pWheHdO5SV
— Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) November 25, 2021
history repeats itself once again #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/9DouHxHZ8K
— soph❤️🔥 (@Soph1efazz) November 25, 2021
Wow!
Condragulations #KrystalVersace
You're a winner baby!#DragRaceUK #Krystal pic.twitter.com/mTII6AaOzl
— Lilibeth Bautista (@betchiebautista) November 25, 2021
Y’all Ella Vaday lost the minute she came out in that dress #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/TVapgc2fNv
— Your mas nan x (@kikiwannakyky) November 25, 2021
Kitty: My inspiration is me #DragRaceUK
Reminds me of something pic.twitter.com/Iv1zxb1GpS
— burgey (@burgey_96) November 25, 2021
Honestly happy with any winner of #DragRaceUK
Kitty was my winner as she made me laugh every time she opened her mouth.
Ella was my winner as she won the most challenges.
Krystal was my winner as her fashion was the best by a country mile.
All deserving of the title.
— GPBinNL 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇳🇱🏳️🌈🐕🐈🐈 (@GPBinNL) November 25, 2021
Ru: What’s your emotional childhood trauma?
Kitty: Oh I don’t really have any I’m just a lovely well adjusted person from a loving family.
Ru: pic.twitter.com/L0uL9WrO3y
— Russell (@Medic_Russell) November 25, 2021
This looks like Choriza just looked in a mirror whilst Charity is sneaking up behind her 🤣#DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/yXRwcvcA2C
— RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Fans 🏁 (@rpdrukfans) November 25, 2021
After serving look after look KRYSTAL VERSACE DESERVED THE CROWN #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/ApXPfM94IU
— Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) November 25, 2021
I love the finalists, but @kittyscottclaus makes me smile and laugh effortlessly. Her energy is so positive, and her demeanour is just so engaging. It’s gotta be Kitty. #TeamKitty #DragRaceUK
— Dylan (@dylanhm) November 25, 2021
Appreciation tweet for Ella Vaday in the #DragRaceUK final @EllaVaday pic.twitter.com/AcP1h9KWIl
— Mercury K Theo 💕 (@MercuryTheo) November 25, 2021
kitty and ella were never in the bottom, they showed their versatility and talent in every challenge and on every runway. we can all see that should have been rewarded tonight, but they’re going to have the most amazing careers, with all the fans supporting them💗 #dragraceuk pic.twitter.com/9uMNY4S1XX
— holly #teamkitty (@theatrehoIIy) November 25, 2021
my favourite winner of all stars #ellavaday #teamellavaday #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/1gUvxkqaDd
— paige (@blhtrixya) November 25, 2021
okay but this bitch has one of the best paints in the history of this show. i have never seen them zoom in on a queen and there never be a flaw. congrats #KrystalVersace you will be an inspiration to so many young queens💖🤩 #DragRaceUK #DragRaceUK3 pic.twitter.com/hQtei0Vvoi
— Ian Gooderham (@_iangooderham) November 25, 2021
RuPaul finding out that Kitty's family are happy, healthy and very supportive #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/BhUsvJh7f5
— Lewis (@LDN_Lewis) November 25, 2021