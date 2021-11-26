RuPaul crowned the UK’s Next Drag Superstar after a fierce battle between Krystal Versace, Kitty Scott-Claus and Ella Vaday.

The season finale saw the queens sing a verse in RuPaul’s festive song, Hey Sis, it’s Christmas.

They then had to serve a Final Three Eleganza Extravaganza look and, as with every season, explain to RuPaul why they deserve to snatch the crown.

After a lip-sync to You Don’t Own Me by Dusty Springfield, RuPaul declared Krystal Versace the winner.

She makes history as the franchise’s youngest winner to date at the age of 19 during the show’s filming.

Krystal joins the UK Hall of Fame alongside The Vivienne and Lawrence Chaney, with Kitty crowned Miss Congeniality.

After learning she had won the season, Krystal said: “Oh my god, this has been the most amazing experience I could have ever wished for in my entire life, and I’m just ready to rule the fucking world!”

“This journey has been amazing, and I’m so excited to take that win home for my family,” she added. “It’s time for the Krystal Versace dynasty to reign supreme!”

Both Kitty and Ella have shown the winner love since finishing as the runners-up, with the latter writing on Instagram that Krystal is “incredible, talented and so sweet!”