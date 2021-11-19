Kathy Burke made her Drag Race UK debut on the semi-final of season three and it’s safe to say that viewers were excited to see her.
The final four had their comedy skills tested this week as they were tasked with writing material for their own material for a stand-up comedy challenge.
Adding another layer to the challenge, the queens had to roast not only themselves but the season’s eliminated queens, as well as the judges.
Making a guest appearance this week was Kathy Burke, the mastermind behind the iconic BBC comedy show, Gimme Gimme Gimme.
The 57-year-old has been a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and a lot of her comedic work involves making fun of herself, making her the perfect person to judge a roast.
“It’s very hard to call someone a fat old twat to their face, but you did it with ease so I applaud you,” she told one of the queens during critiques.
Victoria Scone, the first cisgender female to compete in the Drag Race franchise, appeared to be upset about missing Kathy’s appearance on the show.
In a tweet to the icon, she wrote: “Hi I love you.”
Viewers were also elated by the icon’s appearance, with some even calling for her to become a permanent judge on Drag Race UK.
“Can Kathy Burke be a permanent judge pls,” one said on Twitter.
Another added: “Kathy Burke as a guest judge for every season of #DragRaceUK going forward thank you.”
Thought you might want a GIF of this iconic @KathyBurke moment. You're welcome. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/kUpnS6KTZo
— BBC Three (@bbcthree) November 18, 2021
Ella Vaday was then named the winner of this week’s challenge, marking her second consecutive win and fourth overall this season.
With Kitty Scott-Claus declared safe, both she and Ella make it to the finale without having to lip-sync for their lives at any point during the season.
After her fourth lip-sync for her life, Vanity was told to “sashay away” following a fierce battle against Krystal Versace to Hallucinate by Dua Lipa.
“Vanity Milan,” RuPaul told the queen in a nod to her ‘favourite things’ runway look. “As you go forth to conquer the world, leave no Estonia unturned. Now Sashay Away.”
Vanity responded: “Thank you so much for this opportunity. I couldn’t have asked for a better turnout. I made it to the top four. And you’ve got three amazing girls standing right behind me. But I have one thing to say… What’s on the menu? Dirty rice! Period.”
The remaining three queens go forward to next week’s grand finale, where one of them will be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.
The final of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is available on BBC iPlayer from 25 November from 7pm exclusively on BBC Three via iPlayer.
