Kathy Burke made her Drag Race UK debut on the semi-final of season three and it’s safe to say that viewers were excited to see her.

The final four had their comedy skills tested this week as they were tasked with writing material for their own material for a stand-up comedy challenge.

Adding another layer to the challenge, the queens had to roast not only themselves but the season’s eliminated queens, as well as the judges.

Making a guest appearance this week was Kathy Burke, the mastermind behind the iconic BBC comedy show, Gimme Gimme Gimme.

The 57-year-old has been a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and a lot of her comedic work involves making fun of herself, making her the perfect person to judge a roast.

“It’s very hard to call someone a fat old twat to their face, but you did it with ease so I applaud you,” she told one of the queens during critiques.

Victoria Scone, the first cisgender female to compete in the Drag Race franchise, appeared to be upset about missing Kathy’s appearance on the show.

In a tweet to the icon, she wrote: “Hi I love you.”

Viewers were also elated by the icon’s appearance, with some even calling for her to become a permanent judge on Drag Race UK.

“Can Kathy Burke be a permanent judge pls,” one said on Twitter.

Another added: “Kathy Burke as a guest judge for every season of #DragRaceUK going forward thank you.”