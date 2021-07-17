Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole is ready for more queer reality dating shows

Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole has called for better LGBTQ+ representation on reality dating shows.

In an interview with The Mirror, Hole spoke about the lack of queer contestants on dating shows like Love Island.

“Whilst there has been a lot of progression in LGBTQ+ representation in television and film, there is still a long way to go in my opinion,” she exclaimed.

“We’ve seen shows like The Bi Life on E! with Courtney Act before but I do feel it’s about time for a dating show for our community. I love TV shows where people are just wanting to find love.

“I think it’s a common ground where everyone wants to feel loved and be loved and I just think there needs to be more love and happiness in the world for sure.”

Over the years, fans of Love Island have asked for more LGBTQ+ representation on the series.

Earlier this year, a report from the Daily Star claimed the ITV series was accepting applications from both queer and straight singletons.