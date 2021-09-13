Drag Race UK ruveals this season’s sickening Snatch Game guest judges

The celebrities joining RuPaul and this season’s queens during the Snatch Game performance have been revealed by the BBC.
Snatch Game is a staple in every Drag Race season and sees the queens attempt to impersonate a celebrity and, more importantly, make RuPaul laugh.
The challenge sees RuPaul shouting a random question from a deck of cards, which the guests have to give their answer to.
The queens must then attempt to match the answer in order to gain a point (though in reality, the goal is just to be as funny and true to their character as possible).
Guests therefore play a pivotal role in the Snatch Game, with the likes of Stacey Dooley, Lorraine Kelly and Gemma Collins taking part in the first two seasons of Drag Race UK.
Joining the queens competing this time around will be Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, who fans have been eager to see join the lineup since the UK edition launched.
The No Good Advice star said it was “great to be part of the show. I met my long time love Ru and I got to see the new season’s queens up close”.
Also competing in the Snatch Game will be comedian Judi Love, who is best known for being a panelist on Loose Women.
“I loved that the contestants were so engaging and just being their fabulous selves,” Love shared.
In August, the show revealed the season’s first three guest judges and gave fans a taste of what they can expect from the new instalment.
Actor, comedian and presenter Matt Lucas will take up the position of the opening episode’s guest judge – an iconic role which has previously been filled by the likes of Lady Gaga, Elizabeth Hurley and Kathy Griffin across the franchise.
Lucas said he brought a “very silly” attitude to the judging panel, explaining that he loves how the show is “a celebration of something which is all too rarely celebrated elsewhere”.
He added: “It was on my bucket list to be on the show, but my years of wearing tights are behind me, so I was both relieved and delighted to be asked to be on the panel!
“I was hugely impressed by the brilliance and invention on the show, and it was one of the most entertaining days I’ve ever had.”
Two time champion of Strictly Come Dancing, Oti Mabuse, will be bringing her dancing expertise to the runway when she critiques the season three queens.
Mabuse is a superfan of the show and said she has seen every single episode since season one of the US edition.
“I adore them,” Mabuse said of the contestants she met. “They’re so funny, so talented but even more than that they are real and it’s beautiful to see them really come out of their shell.”
Also making a guest appearance on the new season is the legendary actress and comedian Kathy Burke, who is best known for playing the flirty loudmouth Linda LaHughes in BBC’s Gimme Gimme Gimme.
Burke revealed that her drag name would be Pam Demic and explained that she was elated to make an appearance on the show because of how “important” it is.
“I’m a big Drag Race fan, so It was absolutely brilliant to meet RuPaul and Michelle Visage – and I loved the very- kind-to-old- ladies’ lighting,” she said.
The first episode of Drag Race UK season three will be arriving on BBC iPlayer on 23 September.
