Drag Race star Shangela teases Dancing With the Stars host over name mishap

Shangela playfully teases Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro for messing up her name.

Back in September, the Drag Race icon made history as the first drag performer to compete in the US iteration of Dancing With the Stars.

Over the last few weeks, Shangela and her partner Gleb Savchenko have delivered show-stopping routines ranging from the Quick Step, Salsa, Rumba and the Charleston.

While the All Stars 3 alum has racked in praises and high scores from the judges, her name has been difficult for Ribeiro to remember.

During the third episode, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star slipped up and called Shangela “Angela” – which resulted in a gagworthy side-eye reaction from the drag superstar.

Shortly after the episode aired, the We’re Here talent opened up about the mishap on Instagram.

“This has me CACKLING!! My friend sent me this video of my reaction when Alfonso Ribeiro accidentally called me ANGELA on Dancing With the Stars,” she wrote on 7 October.

“Let me say this … Alfonso is the absolute sweetest guy… he always apologizes to me, and I always say, “baby, just don’t mess up these scores, and we’re Good!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shangela (DJ) (@itsshangela)

“But my EYE reactions have me dying laughing over here!!! Trust me tho, this isn’t the worst my name has ever been butchered, and thanks to y’all’s votes, I’ll be there next week for Alfonso to try again!”

After delivering an incredible Princess and the Frog-themed performance for Disney+ week, Shangela asked Ribeiro if he “learned her name” during the post-interview.

“Well… Hello. Hello. Listen, I mean, yes. Okay. You got me before I got you,” the 51-year-old nervously replied.

But in true Shangela fashion, the beloved drag queen assured the host that she was just joking, stating: “I’m sorry. Angela is here for you, baby.”

Towards the end of the interview, Ribeiro explained that his error stemmed from his own wife being named Angela.

“Listen, I wanted to say, the last couple of weeks, I did actually say your name a couple of times wrong, I did say, Angela, which is my wife’s name, so it was a term of endearment. You know what I’m saying,” he said.

Fortunately for Ribeiro, he’ll have another chance at saying Shangela’s name correctly when she performs on DWTS’ Prom Night-themed episode.

Check out Shangela’s latest performance here or below.