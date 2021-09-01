Drag Race España renewed for sickening second season

Following the success of its first season, the Spanish adaptation of RuPaul’s Drag Race is going to be back, back, back again.

After gaining international attention during its inaugural season, which saw Carmen Farala snatch the crown, a new group of queens are set to sashay into the workroom very soon.

World of Wonder confirmed the show’s renewal on 31 August, though a release date for the upcoming season is yet to be confirmed.

It will air on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally, with Spanish viewers getting to enjoy it on ATRESplayer PREMIUM.

“We are thrilled to partner with ATRESplayer for more Drag Race España following the success of the first season that brought fans joy, laughter and fierceness when we needed it most,” said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey.

“We can’t wait to see all the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent that the next group of Spanish queens have in-store for our global audiences on WOW Presents Plus.”

The first instalment of Drag Race Spain saw 10 fierce queens compete for a grand prize of €30,000 and the title of “Spain’s First Drag Superstar” in a similar format to the American version of the show.

Viewers were gagged by Carmen long before she took home the crown, as she won three of the season’s seven challenges and never had to lip-sync for her life.