Drag Race confirms new versions in Brazil, Mexico and Germany

In a series of tweets, it has been announced that Drag Race producers are looking for cast members for new versions of the series in Mexico, Brazil and Germany.

Streaming service World of Wonder shared the announcements encouraging prospective applicants to get to apply for the role.

These new versions of the drag contest would bring the grand total of international Drag Race spin offs up to nine, making Germany the seventh European country to be included in the franchise and Mexico the second Spanish-speaking country to be included after Spain.

Brazil would be the first Southern American country to join the official Drag Race franchise, although a show named The Switch Drag Race did air in Chile and was based on the RuPaul fronted US hit show.

Applications close for the new series on 26 August 26.

You can apply for the series here.