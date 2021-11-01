Docuseries about Britain’s history with HIV to premiere on World AIDS Day

A new HIV docuseries about Britain’s 40-year battle with the virus is premiering on this year’s World AIDS Day.

Positive will feature intimate testimony from some of the first people to be diagnosed with HIV in the UK.

It will examine the history of the country and its stigma towards those living with the virus, as well as intolerance and homophobia more generally.

Across its three-episode run, the series starts with the UK’s first recorded case in 1981 and tracks the virus to the present day.

PrEP and other treatment methods will be featured prominently in the show, which is sure to educate audiences on what living with the virus is actually like.

The Sky Original documentary has been commissioned by Zai Bennett, Sky’s Managing Director of Content and Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual.

It will be produced by Arrow Pictures, which has an award-winning team that includes Creative Director John Smithson, Executive Producer Lucie Ridout and director Grace Chapman.