Doctor Who confirms long awaited queer romance in latest episode

The beloved Doctor Who series finally confirms a long speculated queer romance in its New Year special.

Spoilers ahead.

LGBTQ+ fans were sent into a frenzy during the series’ latest release which featured Yasmin ‘Yaz’ Khan (Mandip Gill) confessing her feelings for the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker).

In the episode titled, Eve of the Daleks, Yaz and Dan (John Bishop) are separated from the Doctor and stuck in a time loop.

As the two get close to one another, Dan comes to the realization that Yaz has romantic feelings for the Doctor.

Dan then went on to ask Yaz if she ever opened up about her feelings to which she responded: “I don’t know what to do Dan. I’ve never told anyone. Not even myself.”

Towards the end of the episode, Dan revealed to the Doctor that Yaz has romantic feelings for her.

After the revelation, the doctor pretended to not understand which prompted Dan to say: “I think you do, but for some reason you pretend to me, and to her, that you don’t.”

Shortly after the episode aired, fans to took to social media to express their excitement for the potential romance.

One user wrote: “ The Doctor and Yaz are sapphic I repeat the Doctor and Yaz are sapphic.”