Disney+ to adapt queer YA novel The Temperature of Me and You into a TV series

A TV adaptation of the LGBTQ+ YA novel, The Temperature of Me and You, has officially been green-lit for Disney+.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Foster Driver and Zoe Kent have signed on to lead the project under their Driver+Kent banner.

Alden Derk, who’s best known for his work on the hit series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, has also joined the series as its writer.

The forthcoming show is one of the first projects that Driver and Kent are planning to develop in 2022.

“[The focus is on] content that speaks to a global audience through the transformative lens of genre, sci-fi, fantasy, and character-driven drama. We believe that all people are equal and deserve to experience content that reflects the world we live in today and the world we want to live in tomorrow,” the two said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Zepka (@brianzepka)

The queer novel, which was written by public health advocate and researcher Brian Zepka, was released on 25 January by Disney-Hyperion.

Over the last couple of weeks, the book has received critical acclaim – with some readers labelling it one of the best books of the year.

The queer sci-fi novel follows the story of Dylan, a 16-year-old hopeless romantic who’s constantly dreaming about his own love story. He soon meets Jordan, who lives life at a constant 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

As the two get closer, Dylan catches an unexplainable fever and begins to cough up flames. The weird occurrence then pushes Jordan to open up to Dylan about his “out-of-this-world secret.”

“The Temperature of Me and You is the story of first love, and the lengths we’ll go to figure out our hearts,” the synopsis reads.

With the TV project sitting at the top of Driver and Kent’s list, we’re hoping we won’t have to wait too long for this sure to be LGBTQ+ classic.