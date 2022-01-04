Desperate Housewives teases revival series in mysterious message

Desperate Housewives could be making a long-awaited return sometime in 2022, exactly a decade after it aired its final episode.

After ending the show on the cliff-hanger of what secret new neighbour Jennifer (Lindsey Kraft) was hiding, fans could be about to get answers.

In a cryptic tweet on 31 December, the official Desperate Housewives Twitter account sent out a rare tweet that said: “*Desperately* waiting for 2022.”

Alongside the message was a seemingly brand new photo of the four original housewives alongside Katherine Mayfair (Dana Delany), reminiscent of the promo shots that used to be released ahead of each new season.

The five can be seen standing fiercely in floor length gowns, ready for whatever is coming.

Details beyond that remain scarce, most notably whether or not Vanessa Williams will be reprising her role as Renee Perry should the show be making a comeback.

Although the message may seem insignificant, the official page has rarely been used since the end of Desperate Housewives – with just one tweet being sent out from it in 2020 and the latest update being just the seventh posted in 2021.

The account is now typically used to promote other shows or reminisce about past Desperate Housewives moments, with this being the first hint at the revival of the series since its end in 2012.