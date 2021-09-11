Demi Lovato investigates extraterrestrial life in new Peacock docu-series

Pop star Demi Lovato is on the hunt for aliens in their brand new documentary series.

Unidentified with Demi Lovato is set to follow the pop star as they embark on a quest to uncover the truth surrounding the UFO phenomena.

Their longtime friend Matthew and sister Dallas will also be joining the singer as they take a deep dive into eyewitness accounts, investigate government documents and take UFO tests.

In the trailer, Lovato opens up about their own experience with extraterrestrial life, stating: “I had this crazy experience, that happened to me in Joshua Tree.”

They continued: “It was this bright light, and it kind of moved in like these weird ways that a plan wouldn’t move. My goal is to find out what happened.”

Throughout the sneak peek, Lovato, Matthew and Dallas meet an array of professionals, travel throughout the desert and allegedly make contact with an alien being.

“What if extraterrestrials aren’t travelling light years to visit us? What if they’re already here waiting for us to reach out?” they said.