Degrassi revival series coming to HBO Max in 2023

Degrassi has been given the green light for a revival series launching sometime in 2023 on HBO Max.

The teen drama franchise, which first started in 1979, will come from showrunners Lara Azzopardi (The Bold Type, Mary Kills People) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale).

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news, as well as that filming will begin in the summer in Toronto, Canada.

HBO Max has reportedly gained the rights to Degrassi: The Next Generation, with all 14 seasons streaming in the spring of this year.

Amy Friedman, head of kids and family programming at Warner Bros., told the outlet: “Series after series, the Degrassi franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling.

“WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max.”

The franchise follows kids living on or near De Grassi Street in Toronto, which this reboot will continue.

“What excites us maybe the most about reviving this beloved franchise is turning it into a truly serialised one-hour drama,” explained Azzopardi and Cohen in a joint statement.

“We’re honoured to be given the opportunity to lead this evolution and bring this iconic series back into people’s homes.”

Degrassi has frequently featured LGBTQ+ characters, such as the drama between quarterback Riley and the boyfriend he kept getting back together with.

The revival will land on HBO Max in 2023, with 10 hour-long episodes coming to screens.