DC fan favourite Renee Montoya is headed to Batwoman season three

It looks like there’s going to be a new queer superhero on the block.

According to a report from The Illuminerdi, crime-fighter Renee Montaya will be heading to our screens for Batwoman’s third season.

The series is currently holding a casting call for the iconic DC character and is searching for a Latinx or Afro-Latinx actresses to fill the role.

They are also encouraging LGBTQ+ talent to audition for the part since the character is a lesbian canonically.

The CW describes Renee as a “former GCPD officer who left the department due to GCPD’s treatment of Gotham’s marginalized citizens” and is “in charge of the ‘freaks division’ in the Mayor’s office.”

The casting call also describes her as “virtuous and practical” and on a “personal and enigmatic mission to clean up Gotham.”

Since the news was announced, DC fans have been crossing their fingers that Renee will be fighting crime under her superhero mantle, The Question.

One Twitter user wrote: “If CW Batwoman is getting Renee Montoya, I hope we see her as The Question since DCEU would never give me that.”