Dan Levy messaged this Sex Education star about appearing on the show

A star of Sex Education has revealed that Dan Levy sent a touching message to one of the show’s cast members.
The hit show follows Otis Milburn, played by Asa Butterfield, who is the son of a sex therapist and sets up his own sexual health clinic at his secondary school.
Sex Education has been praised for its depictions of sex, as well as its portrayal of a gay relationship in the form of characters Eric and Adam.
It turns out that Levy is one of the show’s millions of fans, with Mimi Keene, who plays Ruby on the series, revealing that he even sent a private message to Butterfield.
Keene said: “From what I remember correctly, Dan Levy spoke to [Asa] and said how much he liked the show and that he would like to be a substitute teacher.
“Him playing David in Schitt’s Creek is like one of my favorite things ever — it got me through some tough times seriously.”
She added: “I’m pretty sure he’s a fan of the show, I was really vibing that, and I hope we go ahead with another season and it happens.”
Connor Swindells, who plays one of Sex Education’s queer characters, Adam, also said he would love the Schitt’s Creek star to make a cameo on the show.
He said: “I would love Dan Levy to come on and play a substitute teacher.
“I’m a massive fan. I think he’s tremendous and a wonderful person and I think that the would be an amazing addition to the Sex Education cast if the stars were to align.”
The trailer for the show’s new season teases major drama for the students at Moordale.
After being hailed the “sex school,” brand new headmistress Hope (Jemima Kirke) arrives with an iron fist to fix Moordale’s steamy reputation.
“Seems that there are students here who get a kick out of giving us a bad name. It changes today,” she says in her controversial welcome speech, which is followed by the school receiving an extreme makeover.
Otis – sporting a new moustache – tries to hide his secret hookup, while Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) plan to take their relationship to the next level.
Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) also discovers feminism, Jean (Gillian Anderson) has a baby on the way and, of course, there’s more trials and tribulations in Otis and Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) relationship. There’s a goat too.
Premiering 17 September, the series will also see the return of Patricia Allison, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, Chaneil Kular and Simone Ashley.