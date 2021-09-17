Dan Levy messaged this Sex Education star about appearing on the show

A star of Sex Education has revealed that Dan Levy sent a touching message to one of the show’s cast members.

The hit show follows Otis Milburn, played by Asa Butterfield, who is the son of a sex therapist and sets up his own sexual health clinic at his secondary school.

Sex Education has been praised for its depictions of sex, as well as its portrayal of a gay relationship in the form of characters Eric and Adam.

It turns out that Levy is one of the show’s millions of fans, with Mimi Keene, who plays Ruby on the series, revealing that he even sent a private message to Butterfield.

Keene said: “From what I remember correctly, Dan Levy spoke to [Asa] and said how much he liked the show and that he would like to be a substitute teacher.

“Him playing David in Schitt’s Creek is like one of my favorite things ever — it got me through some tough times seriously.”

She added: “I’m pretty sure he’s a fan of the show, I was really vibing that, and I hope we go ahead with another season and it happens.”

Connor Swindells, who plays one of Sex Education’s queer characters, Adam, also said he would love the Schitt’s Creek star to make a cameo on the show.

He said: “I would love Dan Levy to come on and play a substitute teacher.

“I’m a massive fan. I think he’s tremendous and a wonderful person and I think that the would be an amazing addition to the Sex Education cast if the stars were to align.”