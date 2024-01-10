Couple to Throuple: Peacock drops trailer for new polyamorous dating show

They say three’s a crowd, but Peacock is testing the theory out with new polyamorous reality dating show Couple to Throuple.

The first full-length trailer for the LGBTQIA+ dating show has dropped and it features emotionally charged conversations, horny chaos and a refreshing break from heteronormative coupling up.

“If you were given the choice of non-monogamy in paradise, what would you do?” Is the question posed by Scott Evans, the host of the new dating series: “I will be your guide on a journey for love unlike you’ve ever seen before.”

Couple to Throuple follows “four curious couples through the world of polyamory as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship. Set at a remote tropical resort, the couples will meet, mingle, and date a group of singles, many of whom are experienced in polyamory,” the official synopsis revealed.

“At the end of their time in paradise, the couples will decide if their hearts have room for more than just “the one” and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived, or leave separately.”

Alongside Evans, couples will be guided by sex and relationship expert Dr Shamyra Howard, who shared the new trailer on her social media with the caption: “every throuple needs a little expert advice.”

Fans have been quick to react. One fan said: “OHHHHHHHHH Peacock KNOWS their role in this industry!!!”

Another added: “Why peacock kinda eating the reality tv game up??? and they got the Olympics coverage this year like damn 2024 is their year.”

The 10-episode-series will stream three episodes at a time weekly starting on 8 February. The season finale will stream separately.

Watch the full trailer here for Couple to Throuple below.