Chucky’s TV series just featured its first-ever gay kiss

Chucky’s TV series just made a major leap forward in terms of LGBTQ+ representation by featuring its first-ever gay kiss.
In the fifth episode of the show’s first season, the protagonist of the season had his first kiss.
Jake, a 14-year-old boy who buys Chucky at a yard sale, has been seen growing closer to his friend Devon as the story has progressed.
In the latest episode, titled Little Little Lies, the two share an intimate moment together after thinking they have saved their town from the wretched doll.
Jake asks: “What are you thinking Devon?”
“I’m thinking, this is a problem we can solve together,” Devon says before Jake awkwardly giggles and says “okay.”
The two then lean in for a quick kiss on the lips before smiling at each other, laughing, and going in for another.
Despite the adorable moment shared by the two, the episode confirmed that Chucky is alive after transferring his body into a new doll – meaning chaos is likely just around the corner.
The creator of the show, Don Mancini recently opened up about what it has to offer in terms of LGBTQ+ representation.
Speaking to SFX, Mancini discussed his longstanding relationship with the series and the franchise’s queer elements.
JAKE AND DEVON THIS IS SO CUTE #chucky pic.twitter.com/125aJmgW48
— naz (@mystiquejlaw) November 10, 2021
“Ever since Bride Of Chucky is when I started deliberately injecting specific gay content into the franchise. And with each successive film, I’ve sort of ramped it up more and more,” he revealed.
The 58-year-old – who is gay – also opened up about getting “more personal” and “autobiographical” with the character of Jake.
He continued: “So taking it into the medium of TV and having so much more storytelling space at my disposal, which necessarily means so much more opportunity to explore character relationships.
“I realised that it gave me an opportunity to really be more personal, and even autobiographical than I’ve ever been before. So the character Jake, played by Zach Arthur, there are a lot of autobiographical elements for me in that character.”
Chucky continues to air on USA Network and Syfy.