Chucky’s TV series just featured its first-ever gay kiss

Chucky’s TV series just made a major leap forward in terms of LGBTQ+ representation by featuring its first-ever gay kiss.

In the fifth episode of the show’s first season, the protagonist of the season had his first kiss.

Jake, a 14-year-old boy who buys Chucky at a yard sale, has been seen growing closer to his friend Devon as the story has progressed.

In the latest episode, titled Little Little Lies, the two share an intimate moment together after thinking they have saved their town from the wretched doll.

Jake asks: “What are you thinking Devon?”

“I’m thinking, this is a problem we can solve together,” Devon says before Jake awkwardly giggles and says “okay.”

The two then lean in for a quick kiss on the lips before smiling at each other, laughing, and going in for another.

Despite the adorable moment shared by the two, the episode confirmed that Chucky is alive after transferring his body into a new doll – meaning chaos is likely just around the corner.

The creator of the show, Don Mancini recently opened up about what it has to offer in terms of LGBTQ+ representation.

Speaking to SFX, Mancini discussed his longstanding relationship with the series and the franchise’s queer elements.