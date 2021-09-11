Chucky series creator discusses LGBTQ+ representation in the horror franchise

The creator of the new Chucky TV show has opened up about the series LGBTQ+ representation in a new interview.
Sitting down with SFX, creator Dan Mancini discussed his longstanding relationship with the series and the franchise’s queer elements.
“Ever since Bride Of Chucky is when I started deliberately injecting specific gay content into the franchise. And with each successive film, I’ve sort of ramped it up more and more,” he revealed.
The 58-year-old – who is gay – also opened up about getting “more personal” and “autobiographical” with the series’ main character Jake.
“So taking it into the medium of TV and having so much more storytelling space at my disposal, which necessarily means so much more opportunity to explore character relationships,” he explained.
“I realised that it gave me an opportunity to really be more personal, and even autobiographical than I’ve ever been before. So the character Jake, played by Zach Arthur, there are a lot of autobiographical elements for me in that character.”
“He has a father, played by Devon Sawa, who’s not necessarily very comfortable with his 14-year-old son’s burgeoning sexual and romantic identity,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
Mancini ended his interview by saying fans will be “surprised” with Chucky’s role in the series and his connection with the main character.
“Chucky’s appearance into this characters life I think will be surprising. Or maybe not so surprising to diehard fans who, of course, are well aware that Chucky himself has a queer kid,” he said.
Based on the iconic film franchise, the new iteration will follow teenager Jake Weber (Arthur) who is struggling with his sexuality in a small suburban town. After finding the creepy doll at a yard sale, horrific murders begin to occur, changing the town and its residents forever.
Brad Dourif, the original voice actor of the psychotic doll, will be reprising his role alongside series veterans Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elis.
Chucky is set to premiere on 12 October on the USA Network and Syfy.
Watch the full trailer below or here.