Chucky series creator discusses LGBTQ+ representation in the horror franchise

The creator of the new Chucky TV show has opened up about the series LGBTQ+ representation in a new interview.

Sitting down with SFX, creator Dan Mancini discussed his longstanding relationship with the series and the franchise’s queer elements.

“Ever since Bride Of Chucky is when I started deliberately injecting specific gay content into the franchise. And with each successive film, I’ve sort of ramped it up more and more,” he revealed.

The 58-year-old – who is gay – also opened up about getting “more personal” and “autobiographical” with the series’ main character Jake.

“So taking it into the medium of TV and having so much more storytelling space at my disposal, which necessarily means so much more opportunity to explore character relationships,” he explained.

“I realised that it gave me an opportunity to really be more personal, and even autobiographical than I’ve ever been before. So the character Jake, played by Zach Arthur, there are a lot of autobiographical elements for me in that character.”

“He has a father, played by Devon Sawa, who’s not necessarily very comfortable with his 14-year-old son’s burgeoning sexual and romantic identity,” he said.