Cast of Queer as Folk reboot share adorable first group photo together

The cast of Queer as Folk’s reboot has been photographed together for the first time, giving fans their first glimpse into the series.

Earlier this year, Peacock (an NBC-owned streaming platform) revealed that it will be rebooting the British drama.

It will serve as a new rendition of the series created by Russell T. Davies, which revolved around three gay men living in Manchester.

The success of the original show spawned an American reboot that was set in Pittsburgh and aired on Showtime in the early 2000s.

Despite being a groundbreaking show for the LGBTQ+ community when the American version started airing in 2000, it faced fierce criticism for primarily focusing on white characters and straight actors playing gay roles.

The reboot recently confirmed that Candace Grave, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, Fin Argus and Ryan O’Connell will be joining the fresh take on Queer as Folk.

Grace will play a non-binary professor as they navigate the transition from punk to parenthood, with Sibilly being a lawyer who is not doing as well as it may seem.

Way is said to be a charismatic but sometimes chaotic person who fears commitment but finds a reason to stay in New Orleans when tragedy strikes his community.

Argus is going to be a cocky teenager whose confidence fails to live up to his real-world experience, which he does not have much of.

O’Connell will depict a pop culture fanatic with cerebral palsy who is ready for independence.

The series previously announced that Jesse James Keitel will appear as a trans, somewhat-reformed party girl who is struggling to be an adult.

Set in New Orleans, the new rendition will follow a diverse group of friends who see their lives turned upside down when they experience a devastating tragedy.

On 26 October, Sibilly shared the first photo of the cast together on his Instagram account.

“And so it begins… #QueerasFolk,” he wrote, suggesting that the new series has started filming.

The show currently has no confirmed release date, though is expected to air sometime in 2022.